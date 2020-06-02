ZelCash (ZEL) Trading 12% Lower Over Last Week

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last week, ZelCash has traded down 12% against the dollar. One ZelCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, STEX and Trade Satoshi. ZelCash has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000130 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000102 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZelCash Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

