Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 477,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,867,000 after buying an additional 58,588 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in CarMax by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 9,784 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in CarMax by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 397,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,877,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 86,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of KMX opened at $90.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.71. CarMax, Inc has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $103.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.71.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. CarMax had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on KMX shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.23.

In related news, Director Shira Goodman purchased 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,060.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,716.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.