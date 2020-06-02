Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,484 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 35,389 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 44,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth $300,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 32,109 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

XEC has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.30.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden bought 10,971 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.58 per share, with a total value of $181,899.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,140.00. Insiders purchased a total of 22,971 shares of company stock worth $374,839 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $27.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Cimarex Energy Co has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $61.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average is $35.38.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 44.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $472.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.