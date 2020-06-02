Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth $33,414,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth $15,564,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,922,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,612,000 after purchasing an additional 369,699 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth $6,245,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,286,000 after purchasing an additional 329,900 shares during the last quarter. 19.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

PPC opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.17. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $33.67.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 15.14%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

