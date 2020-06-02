Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,607 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Unisys were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Unisys by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,650,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,579,000 after buying an additional 36,795 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Unisys by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 923,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after acquiring an additional 170,426 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 111.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 884,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after buying an additional 465,363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after buying an additional 27,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 804,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,536,000 after buying an additional 87,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UIS shares. ValuEngine cut Unisys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Unisys in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

UIS stock opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.11. Unisys Co. has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $715.34 million, a P/E ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.20. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 36.76%. The business had revenue of $515.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

