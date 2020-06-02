PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 66.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NYCB. ValuEngine cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $29,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYCB opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $261.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

