Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Raised to $85.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $54.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.94.

OLLI opened at $91.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.49. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $99.81.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $349.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.90 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 28,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,034,495.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,305. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $728,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,796 shares in the company, valued at $755,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,790 shares of company stock worth $4,324,917 over the last 90 days. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after purchasing an additional 178,170 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,379 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 843,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,088,000 after purchasing an additional 92,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $893,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

