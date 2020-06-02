KeyCorp Increases Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $100.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.94.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $91.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.49. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $99.81.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $349.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.90 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,495,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,271.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $728,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,790 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,917. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 356.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 34,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

