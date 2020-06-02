Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MOGO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mogo Finance Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Mogo Finance Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Mogo Finance Technology from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Mogo Finance Technology in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of MOGO opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. Mogo Finance Technology has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $4.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.37.

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Mogo Finance Technology had a negative return on equity of 791.89% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.82 million. On average, analysts expect that Mogo Finance Technology will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Mogo Finance Technology Company Profile

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

