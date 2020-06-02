Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.91.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th.

NYSE:VC opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. Visteon has a one year low of $38.69 and a one year high of $105.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.13.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $643.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Visteon by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Visteon by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Visteon by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Visteon by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 29,089 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Visteon by 184.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 20,606 shares during the period.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

