Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,283 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.87% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 278.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 58,530 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 474.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 75,706 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 36,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

GLTR opened at $82.02 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $63.34 and a 1-year high of $86.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.45 and a 200-day moving average of $77.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.