Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 5,511 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 389,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 100.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Ares Capital by 791.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 230.1% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network raised its position in Ares Capital by 989.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 33.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCC opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.83 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $19.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARCC. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Compass Point upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ares Capital from $19.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ares Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 3,375 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,173.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,875 shares of company stock worth $70,154. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

