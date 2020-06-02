Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 169.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364,846 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,620,000. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 303.8% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 528,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 397,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 469,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 226,358 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000.

Shares of FENY opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.46.

