Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) Position Trimmed by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 247,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 27.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 14.1% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. acquired 7,717,661 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $22,149,687.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

INVA stock opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.34. Innoviva Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 166.87, a current ratio of 166.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $78.68 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 66.50% and a return on equity of 59.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Innoviva Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

