Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79,817 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 615,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 568,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,524,000 after buying an additional 30,096 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 266,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,675,000 after buying an additional 19,224 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 213,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 12,627 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average of $28.41. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $32.77.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

