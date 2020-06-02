Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $662,000 Stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,624 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 366,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 677,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

