Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Tempur Sealy International Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report issued on Sunday, May 31st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.95. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.61. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 87.42%. The company had revenue of $822.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.28 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

TPX has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $65.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $100.39.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 106,893 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $5,876,977.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 205,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $10,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,051 shares of company stock worth $16,842,799 over the last three months. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,796,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,950,000 after buying an additional 185,060 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 41.2% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,230,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,772,000 after acquiring an additional 359,240 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,798,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 1,059,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,346,000 after purchasing an additional 130,386 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,013,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,295,000 after acquiring an additional 48,390 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

