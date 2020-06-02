Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Orchard Therapeutics were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORTX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have commented on ORTX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Orchard Therapeutics from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orchard Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of ORTX stock opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $924.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28. Orchard Therapeutics PLC – has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $19.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.