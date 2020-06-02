Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,143 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.08% of Integra Lifesciences worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $329,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,651 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,665 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 31,021 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 92,803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,744 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IART shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $52.11 on Tuesday. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $65.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.40.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.15). Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $354.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stuart Essig sold 46,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $2,437,708.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,024,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,372,156.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 60,520 shares of company stock worth $3,155,581 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

