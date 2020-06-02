Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.06% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 703,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,882,000 after purchasing an additional 47,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,263,000 after purchasing an additional 93,130 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $20,667,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of UHT stock opened at $93.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.65 and a 200 day moving average of $108.42. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1 year low of $54.54 and a 1 year high of $132.41.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

