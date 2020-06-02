Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $797,000 Stock Position in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.11% of Third Point Reinsurance worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 25,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 34,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 21,750 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Third Point Reinsurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,601,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,276,000 after purchasing an additional 200,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 1,245.8% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 228,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 211,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Third Point Reinsurance alerts:

In related news, CFO Christopher S. Coleman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin J. Brenden bought 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $98,322.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TPRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Third Point Reinsurance from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

NYSE TPRE opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.06. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of ($38.71) million during the quarter. Third Point Reinsurance had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 20.42%.

About Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Third Point Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Point Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.