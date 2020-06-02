Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 19,232 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,232 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Core Laboratories worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 229.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 141,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 98,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 825,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 71,029 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 209,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 79,812 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 635.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Core Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.93.

NYSE:CLB opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $898.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.97. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $56.03.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a positive return on equity of 46.28%. The firm had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

