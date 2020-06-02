Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 15.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 119,747 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.93.

In related news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 29,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $916,373.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,085.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BWA stock opened at $33.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.30 and its 200-day moving average is $34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.74. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.