Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 7,850 Shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,318 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,850 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $912,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Associated Banc by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Associated Banc by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,016,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,400,000 after buying an additional 250,557 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Associated Banc by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 97,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Associated Banc by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 877,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,338,000 after buying an additional 90,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Associated Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra cut their price target on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Associated Banc from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.26. Associated Banc Corp has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.55.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $305.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.74 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Associated Banc Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 36.55%.

In other news, Director William R. Hutchinson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,261. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $167,570 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

