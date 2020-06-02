Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Stock Position Reduced by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 87.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 313,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Telephone & Data Systems were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,898 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 182,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 4.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDS opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.17. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.02%.

Several research firms have commented on TDS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.58.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

