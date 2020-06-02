Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC raised its position in Malibu Boats by 0.5% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 86,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Malibu Boats by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Malibu Boats by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Malibu Boats by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MBUU. ValuEngine lowered Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Malibu Boats from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Malibu Boats has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

In related news, Director Peter E. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $152,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark W. Lanigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $1,147,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $49.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Malibu Boats Inc has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $52.13. The company has a market capitalization of $967.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.07.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 36.85%. The company had revenue of $182.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Malibu Boats Inc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

