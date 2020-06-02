Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,258 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Immunomedics worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 836,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 156,947 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,706,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,116,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IMMU shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Immunomedics from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Immunomedics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cowen raised their price target on Immunomedics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Immunomedics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Immunomedics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

NASDAQ IMMU opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 3.35. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.61.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc bought 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

