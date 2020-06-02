Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 2,196 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Innospec worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Innospec by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innospec during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Innospec by 7.1% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Innospec by 520.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Innospec during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

IOSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CL King lowered their price objective on Innospec from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

IOSP stock opened at $77.09 on Tuesday. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.71 and a 1-year high of $107.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.84 and its 200-day moving average is $87.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $372.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

