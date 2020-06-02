Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,644 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.10% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $22,674,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

WH opened at $48.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.73. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $63.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.36.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.06 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.39 per share, for a total transaction of $393,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $249,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on WH shares. Barclays upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

