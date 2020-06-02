Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $11.95 Million Stock Holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,696 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.29% of Standard Motor Products worth $11,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 386,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,595,000 after buying an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 272,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,501,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Standard Motor Products news, EVP Dale Burks sold 4,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $166,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,789,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMP. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Standard Motor Products from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of NYSE:SMP opened at $42.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.38. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $55.85. The firm has a market cap of $949.43 million, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $254.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

