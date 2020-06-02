Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. New Street Research upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Tower in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on American Tower from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.77.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total value of $488,407.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,589.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $269,158.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,137,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,192 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,832 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $264.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.90, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $266.78.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.89%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

