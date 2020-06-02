Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,379 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $664,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Continental Resources by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 230,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after acquiring an additional 102,130 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Continental Resources by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Continental Resources by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,798 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Continental Resources by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares during the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLR opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 3.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.24. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $43.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $880.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.57 million. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $39.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.54.

In other news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor acquired 13,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $101,733.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William B. Berry acquired 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $951,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 147,151 shares of company stock worth $1,292,933. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

