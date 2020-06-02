Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 121 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNA. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 217,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Snap-on by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,606,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Snap-on by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $130.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.54. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $90.72 and a 52 week high of $172.61.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $852.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.72 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNA. ValuEngine cut shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.50.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.