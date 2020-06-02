Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,868 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 62.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 644.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 577.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 556.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OKTA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Okta from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Okta from $145.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.53.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $204.78 on Tuesday. Okta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $205.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.23.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 46.96%. The business had revenue of $182.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $5,775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,087,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $3,996,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,224,370.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,486 shares of company stock worth $47,993,602 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

