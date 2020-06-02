Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 873,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,040 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Immunomedics were worth $11,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the first quarter worth $29,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Immunomedics by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the first quarter valued at $62,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc bought 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $49,875,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IMMU stock opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.61. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $35.47. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 3.35.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMMU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Immunomedics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Immunomedics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Immunomedics from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

