Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 49,624 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.07% of FLIR Systems worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 78,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 54,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter worth $69,343,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FLIR Systems by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $122,777,000 after buying an additional 68,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,041,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,429.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLIR. TheStreet lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $45.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.81. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $450.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.48 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

