Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.08% of RLI worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

RLI stock opened at $78.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 0.29. RLI Corp has a 52 week low of $66.02 and a 52 week high of $99.93.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.68 million. RLI had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.57%. Research analysts forecast that RLI Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RLI shares. TheStreet cut RLI from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on RLI from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.

In related news, Director Susan S. Fleming acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.22 per share, for a total transaction of $46,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,876.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

