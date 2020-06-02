Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 7,400 Shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in GrubHub were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in GrubHub by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,575,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $173,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,734 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in GrubHub during the 4th quarter worth about $47,155,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in GrubHub by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,495,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,751,000 after acquiring an additional 817,853 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in GrubHub during the 4th quarter worth about $32,549,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in GrubHub during the 4th quarter worth about $31,113,000.

Get GrubHub alerts:

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,200 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $43,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,274.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 15,156 shares of company stock worth $816,524 in the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GRUB opened at $58.75 on Tuesday. GrubHub Inc has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $80.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -91.80 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.36.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.76 million. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. GrubHub’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GrubHub Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRUB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of GrubHub from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of GrubHub from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GrubHub from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.96.

GrubHub Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB).

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.