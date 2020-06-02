Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Tecnoglass reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Tecnoglass had a positive return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $87.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.92 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $5.13 on Friday. Tecnoglass has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average is $6.06. The firm has a market cap of $226.45 million, a PE ratio of -170.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 28.2% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 175,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 38,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 40.4% in the first quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 146,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 42,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

