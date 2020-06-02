Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,461,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 327,254 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,101,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 16,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,921,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,678,000 after acquiring an additional 78,858 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $20,936,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2,172.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 124,727 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Janeen S. Judah acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,620.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,236.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PTEN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $1.90 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. G.Research cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.90 to $2.10 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

Shares of PTEN opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $688.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.69. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.95 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.16%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

