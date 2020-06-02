Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) Holdings Lifted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) by 1,873.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,824 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Envista by 2,654.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Envista by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

NVST opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $33.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average of $24.01.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $547.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.07 million. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVST shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Envista from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $19.50) on shares of Envista in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Envista from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Envista from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

