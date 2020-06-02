Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 8,193 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,193 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 63.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CFO James M. Young sold 98,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $11,747,218.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,198,420.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.14, for a total transaction of $1,191,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,297.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 117,083 shares of company stock worth $13,817,829 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $122.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.49. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.90 and a 1-year high of $136.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 46.99%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

