$0.06 EPS Expected for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is $0.56. Chatham Lodging Trust reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.37). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $60.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.34 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLDT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

CLDT opened at $6.75 on Friday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $317.00 million, a P/E ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.91.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 3,700 Shares of Cree, Inc.
Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 3,700 Shares of Cree, Inc.
Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in RLI Corp
Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in RLI Corp
Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 7,400 Shares of GrubHub Inc
Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 7,400 Shares of GrubHub Inc
Tecnoglass Inc Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share
Tecnoglass Inc Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc
Envista Holdings Corporation Holdings Lifted by Acadian Asset Management LLC
Envista Holdings Corporation Holdings Lifted by Acadian Asset Management LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report