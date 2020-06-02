$0.06 EPS Expected for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is $0.56. Chatham Lodging Trust reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.37). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $60.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.34 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLDT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

CLDT opened at $6.75 on Friday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $317.00 million, a P/E ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.91.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

