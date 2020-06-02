Analysts Expect Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) will report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Capitol Federal Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.14. Capitol Federal Financial reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Capitol Federal Financial.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.11). Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $53.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.45 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFFN. Sidoti began coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.49. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $14.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

