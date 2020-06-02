Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,764 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $572,855,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,287,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 296.8% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,592,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,227 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,368,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,519,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,063 shares in the last quarter. 40.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAM opened at $31.71 on Tuesday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.30.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.68). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $16.59 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.67 to $51.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.35.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

