Brokerages Anticipate Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Will Post Earnings of -$2.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) to report ($2.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.57) and the highest is ($1.81). Penn National Gaming posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 604.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year earnings of ($8.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.73) to ($7.21). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to $0.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($4.62). Penn National Gaming had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.94.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden bought 27,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $499,986.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 160,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 2,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $49,986.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 492,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after purchasing an additional 263,078 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PENN opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average is $22.93. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

