Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 30,112 Shares of Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,112 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.22% of Cimpress worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,729,000 after acquiring an additional 320,248 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,262,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,809,000 after acquiring an additional 153,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,246,000 after acquiring an additional 191,375 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,860,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,576,000 after acquiring an additional 152,181 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

NASDAQ CMPR opened at $90.13 on Tuesday. Cimpress NV has a 1 year low of $40.80 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.86.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $597.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.00 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 115.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Cimpress NV will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

