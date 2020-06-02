Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Luther Burbank worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Luther Burbank by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Luther Burbank by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after acquiring an additional 31,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Luther Burbank by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 29,503 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Luther Burbank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 350,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Luther Burbank by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 66,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank stock opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.98. Luther Burbank Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $32.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 million. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Luther Burbank Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

In related news, Director John C. Erickson acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,763 shares in the company, valued at $303,270.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Luther Burbank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson raised Luther Burbank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

