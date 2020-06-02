Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 7,645 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,645 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 622.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $615,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $93.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.00. Prologis Inc has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $99.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.11). Prologis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 48.50%. The business had revenue of $878.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

