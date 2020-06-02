Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 126.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,288 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.11% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $572,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,118,000 after buying an additional 50,721 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 231.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 20,996 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GBT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Willie L. Jr. Brown bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.37 per share, for a total transaction of $523,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,884.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $56,186.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,654 shares of company stock valued at $5,069,094 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GBT opened at $68.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.83. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $87.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.90.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

